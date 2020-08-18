Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.08.2020

WKN: 853138 ISIN: SE0000103814 
Frankfurt
18.08.20
08:02 Uhr
17,270 Euro
-0,045
-0,26 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
18.08.2020 | 10:27
Management change in AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux today announced that Jan Brockmann, Chief Operations Officer and Executive Vice President of AB Electrolux, has decided to resign from his position to pursue an external opportunity.

Jan Brockmann will remain with the company until September 30, 2020. The succession planning has been initiated.

"I want to thank Jan for many important contributions during his 10 years with Electrolux. During his tenure, with a strong focus on developing a global approach to modularization and automation, Global Operations have driven outstanding efficiency, product quality and innovation at Electrolux," said Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO of the Electrolux Group.

Jan Brockmann joined Electrolux in 2010 as Head of R&D Major Appliances and has been part of the Group's management team since 2011, first as Chief Technology Officer and since 2015 in his current role.

For further information, please contact:

Electrolux Press Hotline
+46-8-657-65-07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/management-change-in-ab-electrolux,c3169979

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3169979/1292088.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
