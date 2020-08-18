Scientists from Fraunhofer IISB, Wacker Chemie and Alzchem say unwelcome metals enter the silicon primarily through coating of the quartz crucible. The finding could enable manufacturers to make predictions about the quality of silicon blocks.From pv magazine Germany. Why do metallic impurities materialize during the production of multicrystalline silicon blocks? Scientists from research body the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Device Technology, polysilicon maker Wacker Chemie and chemical company Alzchem are examining the issue in the government-funded SYNERGIE research project. ...

