Neutra Corp: Neutra Readies For Potential Second Production Facility to Meet Growing Hemp-based CBD Demand

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Neutra Corporation's (OTC PINK:NTRR) is setting plans on opening of a second CBD manufacturing site in Texas. The company is currently acquiring more equipment into the existing facility increasing its capacity.

The second site will join Neutra's Katy plant, which came online in the spring of this year. Opening two new production facilities within months of each other represents a major accomplishment for the company, according to Neutra CEO Sydney Jim.

"We've made tremendous progress in 2020," Jim said. "Despite a global pandemic, an economic shutdown and a national unemployment spike, we've held fast to our long-term vertical integration plans. Our success is a tribute to Neutra's staff and leadership, as well as those who had faith by investing in our growing enterprise."

The opening of the Katy facility in April enabled Neutra subsidiary VIVIS to roll out three new hemp-based CBD products. Neutra expects a second manufacturing site could aid in the efficiency of the operation and lead to a higher capacity and a solid product line expansion.

COVID-19 and the resulting economic shutdown has not slowed demand for hemp-based CBD products. According to market research group Brightfield, 40 percent of CBD users said they have increased their consumption in recent months. Prices from premium products have fallen, making quality offerings, such as those sold by VIVIS, more affordable for a greater number of buyers. VIVIS hemp-based products are tested by a third-party lab for purity and potency - a key differentiator for VIVIS in the market.

To learn more about these and other VIVIS hemp-based CBD products, visit the company's website at http://viviscbd.com.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim

888-433-4033

info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602036/Neutra-Readies-For-Potential-Second-Production-Facility-to-Meet-Growing-Hemp-based-CBD-Demand