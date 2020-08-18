Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.: Encompass Releases Mobile Inventory Management Application for Field Service Repair Industry

EZ StockTM App Tracks Parts Kept on Service Vehicles and Other Sites

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it is has launched a new application aimed at helping repair service providers better manage parts inventory and expedite the repair cycle.

EZ Stock from Encompass was commissioned from Mize - a leading provider of Connected Customer Experience Platform and Service Lifecycle Management software. The mobile and desktop app is intended to enable field service technicians to manage all aspects of "truck stock" - parts inventory maintained on service vehicles or at on-site locations. The app includes real-time connection to Encompass' parts database and ecommerce website encompass.com.

With nearly 70 years of experience in parts management and supporting the service repair industry, Encompass worked closely with Mize developers to design the app's functionality. EZ Stock has also been beta tested by select Encompass customers to further enhance performance and meet their business needs.

"We are constantly seeking ways to help our customers be more successful," said Encompass President and CEO Robert Coolidge. "EZ Stock was created to help repair businesses complete in-home service calls during the first visit by having the parts they need readily available. Having to make multiple trips due to missing parts impacts consumer satisfaction, increases the provider's costs and lowers technician productivity,"

With EZ Stock, technicians can quickly check parts availability in their service vehicles and service centers, as well as the stock of other technicians. They can then easily research and place parts orders with Encompass or transfer parts among their fleet when needed for repairs or inventory replenishment. Part photos, exploded views and service bulletins are also available within the application. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices with a paid nominal monthly subscription, which is waived for customers meeting a minimum parts spend.

"EZ Stock is a value-added service we hope will help our customers better track and stock field inventory to significantly increase repairs and avoid product replacements," said Coolidge.

Jim Rushton, Mize vice president of B2C Service Solutions, said service providers can obtain more information about the app and test it with a 30-day free trial at ezstock.mizecx.com.

"We made the mobile inventory app simple and quick for field service technicians to keep track of their truck stock parts," said Rushton. "Seamless integration with Encompass makes it very easy to check availability, order and receive parts. The cost-effective subscription model enables field service companies to get immediate savings in technician time and inventory costs, while improving first call completes."

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interactions, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience, engagement, knowledge analytics, and revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. To learn more about the Mize visit www.m-ize.com

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country's largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

