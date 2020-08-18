A unit of Tongwei has suspended polysilicon production in Sichuan province due to potential floods. The temporary factory shutdown will shave off 25% of the group's total output capacity.Tongwei has stopped polysilicon production at a factory run by its Yongxiang unit in Leshan, Sichuan province, due to an unspecified flood threat. The production halt was requested by the local authorities. The shutdown will shave off 25% of the group's total production capacity. The PV group's annual polysilicon production capacity is around 80,000 MT, while Yongxiang's production site in Leshan can produce ...

