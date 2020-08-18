New prebuilt automations, machine learning and natural language processing enhancements, and ELT capabilities simplify and accelerate data and process flow across the enterprise

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced new enterprise automation capabilities that empower employees across the business to quickly and easily connect applications and data, streamline workflows and processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. For workers in marketing, finance, HR, IT, or any line of business, these new innovations from SnapLogic including prebuilt, end-to-end process automations; ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) features and a quick-start solution for faster data warehousing; and an intuitive, visual interface powered by machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) accelerate productivity, data-driven decision making, and business outcomes.

Leading organizations are embracing the cloud, data, and AI to rethink and rewire their businesses. Manual, repetitive tasks are being replaced by automated, digital ones. Data flows freely and business processes run without interruption. Skilled workers are freed up to focus on strategic projects that deliver real business value. As a result, these organizations can see around corners, flex and adapt as needed, and run faster in order to scale up and seize the moment, especially in times of rapid change.

"Automation makes possible what every organization wants: a single source of truth for data-rich decisions; agile innovation that delivers products and services to market faster; exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees; and amazing business results higher revenue, profit, market share, and competitive standing," said Gaurav Dhillon, CEO at SnapLogic. "Our new enterprise automation capabilities enable organizations to unlock the power of their applications and data to deliver on the promise of the agile, connected, data-driven enterprise."

"Organizations are increasingly investing in intelligent automation initiatives to accelerate business transformation and ensure resilience in these times of rapid change," said Neil Ward-Dutton, VP of AI and Intelligent Process Automation at IDC Europe. "Process and data automation can drive radical improvements in employee productivity, customer experience, business process efficiency, and operational intelligence."

New Innovations Power Data-driven Teams

With SnapLogic's self-service, AI-powered integration platform, IT teams as well as business users across every business function from marketing to finance to HR can use the low-code solution to connect apps and data and automate workflows and processes. New product innovations being rolled out today and through the end of the year automate mundane, rote activities while augmenting workers with digital intelligence and data-enriched processes that enable them to work smarter and at greater scale.

These new innovations include:

New Prebuilt Automation Journeys : New prebuilt, out-of-the-box automation journeys unify all the applications and data that make up a complete business process, such as hire-to-retire, quote-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and customer 360. The SnapLogic platform learns, understands, and connects to all of an organization's underlying systems, streamlining flows and processes, automated in their construction, with rich AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities layered on top, leading to faster, data-enriched outcomes.



For example, SnapLogic, together with its partners, will deliver a prebuilt automation journey for the employee onboarding process. By bringing together all the applications, systems, and processes needed to on-board a new employee everything from benefits enrollment to payroll processing to laptop provisioning to user ID and system access, and more organizations can deliver a fast, seamless, productive experience for the new hire and HR teams alike.



Likewise, a prebuilt solution unifying applications and data across the customer journey will follow. For example, in the 'Buy' stage of the customer journey, key processes including sales quote approval, contract generation, invoice processing, and more can and should be automated. With integrated systems and automated processes driving a connected customer 360 strategy, marketing and sales teams can focus on delivering a superior customer experience.





New NLP capabilities, expanded ML features, and automated endpoint data discovery will further simplify and accelerate business process automation. The new flow interface will enable data-savvy business users with no previous integration experience to easily automate business processes and quickly access data without having to rely on IT, while fully within parameters set by IT governance.





: Available immediately, new ELT Snaps accelerate the integration and movement of large volumes of complex data whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments into a cloud data warehouse and provide customers flexibility to leverage its compute power for data transformations. This increased flexibility allows customers to distribute data transformation workloads across the SnapLogic platform and cloud data warehouses for better resource utilization and lower total cost of ownership (TCO). New 'Fast Loader' Solution: Available immediately, this new quick-start solution from SnapLogic helps enterprises load data from multiple cloud and on-premises applications and data sources into their cloud data warehouse by up to 20 times faster. Whether moving batch, real-time, or event-based data, a new wizard-based interface and sophisticated parallel loading capabilities make data warehouse loading fast and easy. This solution is available to new customers for free, up to one million rows of data per month. To learn more about this new Fast Loader solution and to get started today, click here.

Customer Quotes

"With SnapLogic's easy-to-use, low-code environment, we're able to eliminate one-off integrations and speed up critical business processes, while driving operational efficiencies and considerable cost savings," said Travis Pendleton, Data Warehouse and iPaaS Architect at enterprise identity governance provider SailPoint. "Case in point: we were able to automate service processes that eliminated 30% of our helpdesk workload, a significant result."

"Delivering a great customer experience starts with engaged, productive, happy employees," said Harsh Desai, Enterprise Architect at Denny's, the leading full-service restaurant chain. "The SnapLogic integration platform enables us to build fast, secure integrations across dozens of HCM, ITSM, and other applications to automate all stages of the employee journey, from recruiting and onboarding, to growth and development, to promotions, through to separation from the company. By seamlessly connecting our HR systems and optimizing the end-to-end employee journey, we're setting the stage for our thousands of dedicated employees to deliver engaging customer experiences that drive loyalty and revenue."

"Our business requires the secure and fast movement of quality data across the firm," said Chris Throop, Global Head of Data Science at international commodities company Castleton Commodities International LLC. "With SnapLogic, we're able to quickly and easily move large volumes of complex data from numerous apps and sources securely into our cloud data warehouse, helping us analyze business-critical information in real-time so we can make data-driven decisions and take fast action."

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

