Andersen Global further expands its regional coverage in East Africa through a Collaboration Agreement with Berhane Gila-Michael and Associates, the oldest and largest law firm in Eritrea.

Founded in 1947 as Gila-Michael Bahta, the name was changed in 1974 to Berhane Gila-Michael and Associates. The firm offers a variety of legal services including corporate, business, litigation and counseling to clients in the mining, oil and gas, agriculture, banking and finance, and construction sectors. Berhane Gila-Michael and Associates is also the only firm in Eritrea ranked as Tier 1 in Chambers Global

"Our firm remains committed in serving clients at the highest level with our highly capable team of experts," commented Berhane. "The collaboration with Andersen Global positions us to grow and further our reach internationally and allows us to provide our clients with the resources of a global firm regardless of borders."

"Our collaboration with Berhane Gila-Michael and Associates exemplifies our dedication to delivering best-in-class service in a seamless manner with the best and brightest professionals on our team," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Berhane and his team demonstrate the highest professional standards, and I am confident that this is a synergistic opportunity for us as we expand our organization's platform and capabilities in the Africa region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 190 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

