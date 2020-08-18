Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that pursuant to the terms of the Company's Share-Based Compensation Plan as approved at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 2, 2016, and amended on September 12, 2019, it has granted in aggregate, 720,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"), to a director, employee and consultant of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.50 per Common share for a term of five years expiring on August 17, 2025 and vest at 12.5% per quarter for the first two years following the date of grant.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant is developing its premier Pulacayo silver project and Triunfo gold-silver project in Bolivia. Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

Executive Chairman

