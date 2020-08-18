Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions, announces the global release of the Hillstone Application Delivery Controller (ADC), a high-performance solution designed to deliver the most optimal application experience to the user.

Hillstone ADC delivers application high availability and improves the overall user access, productivity and experience. It delivers non-disruptive IPv6 migration and HTTPS transformation, with extreme SSL processing performance through a dedicated hardware acceleration technology. It features end-to-end secure application delivery through its on-board security technologies and in conjunction with other Hillstone security products.

Key Features and Benefits

Flexible Load Balancing Options: Layer 4 to 7 server load balancing (SLB), link load balancing (LLB) and global server load balancing (GSLB) to assure business availability and continuity.

Layer 4 to 7 server load balancing (SLB), link load balancing (LLB) and global server load balancing (GSLB) to assure business availability and continuity. Website and Application Acceleration: Reduces data transfers, load times, server connections and server read/write to improve overall response speeds and thus, user experience.

Reduces data transfers, load times, server connections and server read/write to improve overall response speeds and thus, user experience. Hardware-based SSL Processing: Hardware-based SSL offloading reduces servers' compute workload for better performance, allows full inspection of traffic for improved security and provides HTTPS transformation with only minimal changes needed.

Hardware-based SSL offloading reduces servers' compute workload for better performance, allows full inspection of traffic for improved security and provides HTTPS transformation with only minimal changes needed. Full-Featured, Low-Impact IPv6 Migration: Supports IPv6 with almost no network or server changes required, minimizing the complexity of the transition to IPv6.

Supports IPv6 with almost no network or server changes required, minimizing the complexity of the transition to IPv6. Highly Secure Application Delivery: Works with Hillstone's NGFWs and other security technologies for an end-to-end security from access to data centers.

"Hillstone is introducing a paradigm shift in the application delivery market with the launch of AX series ADC products," said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. "Today's workloads and users require a solution that complements existing environments and that addresses the high availability, accessibility and security needs of modern application delivery."

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.

