Nick Studer has been appointed Managing Partner of Oliver Wyman's management consulting business.

In announcing the new role, which Nick will take up fully on January 1, 2021, Oliver Wyman Group Chief Executive Officer and Marsh McLennan Companies Vice-Chairman, Scott McDonald, said: "I am excited to appoint Nick to this role, which will increase our leadership and management capacity to help us implement our strategy and achieve our ambitions more rapidly. This will also bring Oliver Wyman in line with the other Oliver Wyman Group businesses NERA, Lippincott and OW Actuarial which each have a dedicated leader of the business." Scott McDonald will remain as Chief Executive Officer for the entire Oliver Wyman Group.

Nick (46) joined Oliver Wyman in 1997 in London and was elected Partner in 2003, while working in its New York office. He has served on the firm's Executive Committee since 2012, and currently heads the firm's global consumer and industrial practices, which work with the Transportation, Energy, Communications, Media, and Technology, Retail and Consumer Goods, and Automotive and Manufacturing industries.

Previously, Nick led the firm's global Financial Services practice group. He has advised senior government leaders and policy makers across the world on topics of industry competitiveness and stability and supported the World Economic Forum on the Role of Financial Services in Society. He has co-authored many articles and studies, including support for Her Majesty's Treasury in proposing a 10-year vision for the Global Competitiveness of the UK's Financial Services Industry. Nick was a founding Director of TheCityUK and a founding advisory board member of the FICC Markets Standards Board.

"I am honored to take on this role, and to work alongside Scott and the entire Oliver Wyman team to achieve our ambitions. I am excited to continue to build a highly differentiated management consulting firm that collaborates with our clients to deliver truly industry-shaping impact. We aspire to provide a supportive home for our amazingly inspiring and talented colleagues, with a culture of love, rigour and experimentation."

Nick graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Manufacturing Engineering from Cambridge University. He and his wife Hilary make their home outside London. A keen former rugby player, Nick is enjoying introducing his two sons to its dark arts. He maintains his scrummaging weight through a healthy interest in roasting, grilling, and pickling.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a global leader in management consulting. With offices in 60 cities across 29 countries, Oliver Wyman combines deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise in strategy, operations, risk management, and organization transformation. The firm has more than 5,000 professionals around the world who work with clients to optimize their business, improve their operations and risk profile, and accelerate their organizational performance to seize the most attractive opportunities. Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh McLennan Companies [NYSE: MMC]. For more information, visit www.oliverwyman.com. Follow Oliver Wyman on Twitter @OliverWyman.

About Marsh McLennan Companies

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 76,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and solutions to help organizations reshape work, retirement, investment and health outcomes for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @mmc_global or subscribe to BRINK.

