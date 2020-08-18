Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report & Notice of AGM

18 August 2020

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Annual Financial Report (year to 30 April 2020); Notice of 2020 AGM

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP) announces that the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism:

* Annual Report and Accounts for the Year to 30 April 2020, which contains the Notice of Annual General Meeting (The 'Annual Report and Accounts')

* Form of Proxy

Copies of the documents referred to above were posted to shareholders on August 18, 2020

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 17 Grosvenor Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 5EL at 11:00am on 22 September 2020.

A copy of the Annual Report, Notice of AGM and Proxy Card is also available from: www.blueplanet.eu

For further information, contact the Company Secretariat, Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd, on 0131 466 6666 or info@blueplanet.eu

