Orthopedic Implants Market to Find Abundant Avenues in Spine Surgeries, Market to Garner CAGR of 4.4% during 2018 - 2026

- Rise in hip and knee replacement procedures generated large revenue streams for manufacturers of orthopedic implants in recent years

- Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to see remarkable rise in opportunities in the orthopedic implants market from the need to meet prevalence of orthopedic disorders, top players set sight on regional market

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The orthopedic implants market gathers a new momentum due to rising application of 3D printing technologies, since this leads to creation of personalized implants at a faster rate. Advances in joint replacement implant products will gain attention among product innovators.

Analysts at TMR projects the orthopedic implants market to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2026.

Key Findings of Orthopedic Implants Market Report

Among the various products, joint reconstruction accounted for the leading share in 2017

Opportunities in spinal implants segment are expected to rise at remarkable pace during 2018 - 2026

Geographically, North America was the leading market in 2017

was the leading market in 2017 Revenues in Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to rise at promising pace during the assessment period

Orthopedic Implants Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Rising demand for smart implants in orthopedic surgeries is a key trend that has broadly driven the evolution of the orthopedic implants market. Joint replacement products are attracting the attention of researchers.

Minimally invasive joint replacement surgeries have gained momentum over the past few years on the back of favorable government initiatives and clinical advances in developing world.

The market has been driven substantially by huge numbers of hip and knee replacement procedures in recent years.

Incidence of spinal fractures has stimulated the pace of product innovation in the orthopedic implants market. In this regard, some markets have seen a shift from hospitals to orthopedic clinics as preferred option for orthopedic implants.

Rising incidence of osteoarthritis has boosted the market. The condition affects 3.3% to 3.6% of the global population.

In recent years, the horizon has been broadened by the advent of 3D manufacturing of these implants. The additive manufacturing technology has enabled manufacturers and surgeons to meet the need for personalized healthcare. Less turnaround times are a big advantage.

Orthopedic Implants Market: Regional Landscape

Rise in hip replacement procedures has spurred the prospects in the North America orthopedic implants market. Prevalence of osteoarthritis is a common form of doctor-diagnoses arthritis, according to the CDC. The condition has been a substantial health burden. This has spurred demand for orthopedic implants, especially in the U.S.

On the other hand, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific are expected to be next hotbed of opportunities for players in the orthopedic implants market.

Key Impediments to Orthopedic Implants Market

The high cost of hospitalization, along with the high cost of orthopedic implants, still concerns numerous countries where people have to make out-of-pocket spending for such surgeries. The factor has constrained opportunity generation in the orthopedic implants market. Also, some markets have seen several product recalls, making a dent in the revenue potential in the market.

Nevertheless, the regulators are pushing for innovations, which has spurred the manufacturing of reliable and high-performing products.

The global orthopedic implants market has been segmented as follows:

Product

Joint Reconstruction

Hip Replacement



Knee Replacement



Shoulder Replacement



Others

Spinal Implants

Spinal Fusion Devices



Spinal Non-fusion Devices

Trauma Implants

Metal Plates & Screws



Pins/Wires



Nails and Rods



Others

Orthobiologics

Dental Implants

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Israel



Rest of Middle East & Africa

