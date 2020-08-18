Oil-Dri Corporation Of America: Oil-Dri Announces Issuance of Patent in Europe for Novel Technology Driving Antibiotic-Free Animal Protein Production

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a leading manufacturer of sorbent minerals, parent company to Amlan International, announces that the European Patent Office has issued Patent EP 2906238. The patent covers the unique formulation of two existing mineral-based natural feed additives, Varium for poultry and NeoPrime for swine, that are helping global animal protein producers thrive in an era of antibiotic-free production.



This patent will be validated in Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Turkey, bringing the total number of countries to 12 that have issued patent protection for the mineral-based formula. Earlier this year, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent for the formulations featured in Varium and NeoPrime. China issued a similar patent in 2018.

The EU patent provides a methodology for using a natural, mineral-based formula to mitigate the effects of exposure to pathogenic bacteria and the disease-causing toxins they produce, which damage gut health and function. Advancements in natural feed additives are helping to transform animal protein production by providing proven and reliable alternatives to in-feed antibiotics used to promote growth and productivity.

"Oil-Dri's European patent is another indicator for leading producers and the food industry that mineral-based antibiotic alternatives can be a value-add to ABF protein production," said Daniel S. Jaffee, President and CEO of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. "We're proud to be on the leading edge of advancements in natural feed additives that are helping to transform animal protein production by providing proven and reliable alternatives to in-feed antibiotics used to promote growth and productivity."

"Feedback on Varium from partners in the animal health industry has been incredibly positive," says Flemming L. Mahs, President of Amlan International. "Poultry producers and veterinarians report improved skin quality, fewer incidences of foot pad lesions and lower mortality rates during transport after incorporating Varium into feed rations. We are excited to see the industry recognize the animal health benefits of Varium and NeoPrime, and we will continue to work toward innovative solutions for livestock and poultry producers worldwide."

Mineral-Based Technology

Unlike antibiotics, which are designed to kill bacteria, the patented technology includes a synergistic formula of three ingredients with distinct modes of action: (1) a surface-activated mineral that facilitates chemical binding of pathogenic intestinal bacteria and the disease-causing toxins they produce, (2) an immunomodulator that stimulates an animal's innate immune system to naturally defend against disease and (3) an energy source to replenish intestinal epithelial cells that are essential for healthy gut function. Producers have substituted this patented technology for other AGP alternatives and improved growth and efficiency.

Amlan International

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a Delaware corporation doing business as "Amlan International," is a global leader in proven solutions that improve the intestinal health and productivity of livestock. Amlan has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted at its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

Amlan International sells animal health products outside of the United States. Product associated claims do not constitute medical claims and may differ based on government requirements. Product availability may vary by country.

