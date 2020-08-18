Sollensys Corp.: Sollensys Corp Announces Introduction of its Blockchain Archive Server

'The Company's proprietary technology now ready for public distribution'

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Sollensys Corp. (OTC PINK:SOLS) Sollensys Corp (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on August 18, 2020, the Blockchain Archive ServerTM was publicly introduced and demonstrated at Florida Institute of Technology's CAMID Center to clients and distributors.

The Blockchain Archive ServerTM maintains a redundant, immutable backup of data. Redundant

backups and block chains work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within.

Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive ServerTM works with the client's existing equipment without the need to replace or eliminate any part of their data security already in place. Blockchain Archive ServerTM is compatible with virtually all hardware and software combinations currently in use.

The event was held to allow inspection of the working system that currently protects proprietary research data at the University Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Innovative Design. Complete installation and coordination with existing security systems was achieved in less than one week at the facility.

The Blockchain Archive ServerTM is now available across the United States and Canada through authorized distributors.

Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp remarks, "We are very proud to demonstrate this successful installation or our pilot product. I would like to thank the many people involved that made this event such a success".

ABOUT SOLLENSYS CORP

New management has taken control of the company with a focus on data management and blockchain systems developed in the United States. (see: www.sollensys.com)

About CAMID

CAMID is a 100,000-square-foot Florida Tech facility designed to create a manufacturing and design ecosystem that will allow U.S. manufacturers of all sizes to understand and profit from the latest approaches to manufacturing in order to be globally competitive.

This unique ecosystem supports a wide variety of U.S. manufacturers and features state of the art virtualization technologies utilizing a "Hoteling" model that enables project-oriented on-site virtual development to physical manufacturing process. (see: www.research.fit.edu/camid/)

Forward Looking Statements: Certain information in this press release relating to the Company contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

