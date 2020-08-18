OL GROUPE: CENK ÖZKAÇAR JOINS OL WITH A CONTRACT UNTIL 2025

Lyon, 18 August 2020



Olympique Lyonnais has acquired Cenk Özkaçar for €1.5 million, plus up to €1.5 million in incentives and an earn-out of 10% of the capital gain on any future transfer.

The Turkish U21 international centre-back has signed a five-year contract with OL, i.e. until 30 June 2025 .

Nineteen years old and 1.9 meters tall, Cenk Özkaçar played 12 matches last season with Turkish club Altay SK. He was scouted by Bruno Cheyrou, head of recruiting for Olympique Lyonnais.

"Cenk is a promising young defender with an impressive physical presence. He defends well and is particularly good at clearing and reversing the direction of play. He also has a lot of room for future development."

Following a satisfactory medical exam, Cenk Özkaçar attended his first training session this afternoon with Olympique Lyonnais' Nationale 2 group, managed by Gueïda Fofana.



Separately, Pape Cheikh Diop has been loaned to Dijon until 30 June 2021, with a purchase option of €5 million, plus up to €1.5 million in incentives and an earn-out of 15% of the capital gain on any future transfer.





