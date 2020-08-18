QIAseq SARS-CoV-2 Primer Panel converts viral RNA samples into libraries ready for sequencing

QIAGEN Digital Insights solutions support COVID-19 drug, vaccine and epidemiology research

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) launched the innovative QIAseq SARS-CoV-2 Primer Panel for next-generation sequencing (NGS) of the novel coronavirus genome, along with integrated analysis and interpretation workflows for insights into the evolution and spread of the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. The new products are an expansion of QIAGEN's broad offering of sample technologies, diagnostic tests and instruments, and research tools for use in the global effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These solutions aim to accelerate research into COVID-19 prevention and treatment by enabling deeper, more holistic insights into the biology of SARS-CoV-2. The more we understand the novel coronavirus and its development, the better equipped the world will be to stop the pandemic," said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN. "We are partnering with leading institutes and companies to accelerate this vital research. Our new QIAseq SARS-CoV-2 Primer Panel and software pipeline will guide researchers into insights on the epidemiology, metatranscriptomics, immune response and pathways of the coronavirus contributing to drug and vaccine development and public health strategies."

QIAGEN's new QIAseq SARS-CoV-2 Primer Panel provides optimized, single-day workflows to prepare libraries for sequencing as researchers use NGS to track viral genome changes in studying the epidemiology of virus outbreaks. The two-step process uses advanced QIAseq technologies to conduct reverse transcription and cDNA synthesis from a viral RNA sample, then generate libraries compatible with Illumina sequencing platforms. The workflow is faster and has lower-input requirements compared to hybrid capture solutions.

