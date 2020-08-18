Ticker Symbol to Remain VJET

voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it will voluntarily transfer the listing of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from The New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") to the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ"), effective August 28, 2020, after market close. voxeljet's ADSs are expected to begin trading as a NASDAQ-listed security at market open on August 31, 2020, and will continue to be listed under the ticker symbol "VJET."

"NASDAQ is home to many of the world's best technology companies, and voxeljet is excited about the opportunity to join NASDAQ," said Dr. Ingo Ederer, Chief Executive Officer of voxeljet. "We believe that the move to NASDAQ will provide cost efficiencies and allow us to continue to deliver long-term value to shareholders. I want to thank the NYSE for its valued partnership over the years."

