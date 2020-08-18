Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, appointed Dr. Sharon Swales as Managing Director of its Harrogate Environmental Risk Sciences laboratory.

As Managing Director, Dr. Swales is responsible for the operational, commercial and scientific leadership of the Harrogate laboratory, which includes environmental fate, plant and animal metabolism, ecotoxicology, product chemistry, residue, and regulatory services.

"With deep industry expertise and outstanding leadership skills, Dr. Swales will continue to make valuable impacts on operations that benefit our global client base and our staff that serve them," said Susan Shepherd, President, Smithers Environmental Risk Sciences Division. "She brings the experience and understanding of the agrochemical, pharmaceutical and chemical industry environmental testing sectors needed for continued growth of the business."

Dr. Swales has 25 years of industry experience. She began her career at Covance Laboratories as a Lab Technician in Environmental Fate, progressing through to Study Director, responsible for metabolism and environmental fate studies. Following a period in Regulatory Affairs, where she was primarily responsible for the conduct of environmental risk assessments, she progressed to Manager of Environmental Scientific Operations. During her time at Smithers, she has served as Director of Environmental Fate and Metabolism, and Deputy Managing Director.

Dr. Swales received her PhD and MSc in Food Science from University of Leeds and BSc Hons in Biochemistry from University of Hull. She is a member of SETAC Europe and ACS.

Smithers is committed to delivering accurate data, on time with high touch and continues to invest in talent, technology, and quality assurance to better serve its clients and grow its market share in the life sciences industries, which include pharmaceutical, medical device, and environmental sciences.

About Smithers:

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.

