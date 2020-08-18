Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 18.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924415 ISIN: US64121N1090 Ticker-Symbol: 6LK 
Frankfurt
18.08.20
08:03 Uhr
1,810 Euro
-0,010
-0,55 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.08.2020 | 23:08
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: Network-1 Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per common share pursuant to its dividend policy. The semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share is payable on September 30, 2020 to all common stockholders of record as of September 14, 2020.

The dividend policy of Network-1 will undergo a periodic review by the Board of Directors and is subject to change at any time depending on the earnings of Network-1, its financial requirements and other factors existing at the time. Future declarations of semi-annual dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns eighty-four (84) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes continuing to pursue licensing efforts for its Remote Power Patent and its efforts to monetize three patent portfolios (the Cox, Mirror Worlds and M2M/IoT Patent Portfolios). Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $147,000,000 from May 2007 through June 30, 2020. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through June 30, 2020 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

CONTACT:

Corey M. Horowitz
Chairman and CEO
212-829-5770

SOURCE: Network-1 Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/602296/Network-1-Declares-Semi-Annual-Dividend

NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.