Partnership Leverages Don Best's Unique Trading Data And Data Skrive's Content As A Service Platform To Deliver Unique Betting Insights To Fans

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Don Best, a unit of Scientific Games, and Data Skrive announced a significant partnership today. Don Best will leverage Data Skrive's proprietary automation platform to provide sports gambling enthusiasts with editorial content as professional athletics returns from its long hiatus. The automated, data-driven content will not only inform sports betters but also position the company to maximize organic search growth to increase its customer base.

"We handpicked Date Skrive due to their expertise with athletics, gambling and the strength of their product and team," said Don Jaques, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy at Scientific Games. "This is a perfect fit for Don Best and Scientific Games, and the timing is critical for our business as US professional leagues resume action for the first time since March."

"When it comes to sports trading information, nobody does it better than Don Best and Scientific Games," said Brad Weitz, Data Skrive CEO. "We're honored to mine their substantial datasets to publish SEO-friendly articles and provide rich content for their readers while simultaneously freeing up editorial teams to focus on other aspects critical to their business."

By automating predetermined aspects of Don Best's content, the company will produce unique and customized pregame offerings, which allows its experts to focus more on other vital tasks, including trading and delivering additional formats of content. The extra bandwidth also minimizes freelance and content specialist's costs.

Don Best is the latest corporation to leverage Data Skrive's patent-pending automation technology for producing high-quality content that engages readers, increases organic web traffic and maximizes revenue. Honored as a "100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019" by Seattle Business Magazine, Data Skrive currently automates comprehensive content for Catena Media, Lines.com, Lottery.com, The Associated Press and more.

About Data Skrive

Data Skrive is a SaaS technology platform producing contextually relevant, ready-to-publish content. Whether audiences desire articles, infographics, slide shows, or interactive content, the Data Skrive platform cost-effectively drives engagement, organic traffic and high-quality leads. The Seattle-based company generates media-rich content for some of the world's largest publishers, including Catena Media and The Associated Press. For more information, please visit https://www.dataskrive.com.

