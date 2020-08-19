Dendy Media: The Brilliant Personal Trainer Who is Helping Women Take Control of Their Lives through Her Exercise Regime

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / It's 11 AM on a Thursday. You've just woken up, and you've hit a roadblock again, not knowing how to go on about your day or how to keep your body active during this pandemic, because the world is having trouble offering you the best regime for your overall wellness these days. If this narrative sounds familiar, personal trainer Jaime Filer is here to let you know that this habit can stop now, and for good.

Starting when she was just 17 years old, Filer had a head start in her career track to become a personal trainer; she started studying for the certification so that she could take the test the day she turned 18. However, it hadn't been all smooth sailing for her to reach that point. She began seriously working out when she was just 14 as a result of an eating disorder. Her first diet started when she was 11 years old, and it intensified to the extent of hospitalization where she was diagnosed with anorexia. She was admitted twice by the age of 15 and once more at 16 for kidney dialysis. Her weight decreased from 110 lbs to 104, and eventually 95 at the height of 5'7", indicating a very low Body Mass Index and severe malnutrition. Throughout her late teen years, Filer had started to compete in bodybuilding, thinking that her 3% body fat was enough to put her on a stage. It all came to a head when one of the judges told her that her body "belongs in the hospital, and not on stage." "It was my love for fitness that almost killed me," Filer stated, "But if it wasn't for fitness, I also wouldn't be where I am now". It took her about three years, lots of intensive outpatient therapy, and a ton of support from friends and family in order for her to recover and to finally say, "This ends now".

At a young 32 years of age, Filer is going into her 15th year of personal training. She is committed to helping other young women like her overcome emotional eating and eating disorder issues and show them the path to taking control of their lives again, "We set the expectations so high of ourselves since the explosion of social media, and the last thing I want is for another young girl to suffer the way I did," Filer stated. With that, her personal training journey narrowed down from training everyone to specifically women who are struggling with body image and eating habits. Filer graduated from college with a kinesiology and physiology degree, as well as a diploma in personal training. She started off her career working in a gym and absolutely hated it. Her love for traveling and her revulsion towards working in a confined setting propelled her to begin her own online fitness training program. Her online business started to take off right after college in 2015 where she structured her program to be as accessible as possible to her clients every single day of the week. "The usual personal trainer would work for 13 hours a day, training only maybe 8 or 9 people, but I am giving way more than 9 clients a day access to me," Filer claimed. She programs client's check-ins so that they can contact her through email, texts, or direct messages as they come in, with no bound of physical scheduling.

Filer puts on daily entertainment, education, motivation, and inspiration for her followers through Instagram. She always strives to put out messages that will speak personally to her clients and other women who need the message. Her steps to on-boarding clients include getting on a phone call with them and learning more about them, "I would take on everyone who is ready to get on my program, but obviously there are some clients who just aren't ready yet and need to seek guidance from a qualified professional who is more knowledgeable in handling what they are struggling with at the moment," Filer suggested, "But when they're ready, I will be here with open arms". After the phone call, Filer will then provide them with a range of fitness program options that are customizable for each person. Filer's fitness programs are not only unique because they are flexible to customization, but they're also unique because it's based on her kinesiology and physiology expertise. It's quite challenging for people to look for an alternative workout routine at home that is not repetitive and will not result in injuries. Filer guarantees a variation of exercise routines that are fun, dynamic, reduce the risk of injury, and are safe to do regardless of how much (or how little) equipment you have. Her latest program includes the 'Inner/Outer Strength plan' dedicated towards helping the body and mind move towards a positive place.

Some of the tips that Filer would love to share for anyone who is looking for a healthy change in their daily routine during the quarantine are:

1) Create habits that are healthy, and regularly exercise.

"It's so easy to lose sight of your entire day because you don't go out anymore so setting a schedule for you to see how your week is going to go is very helpful in order to keep a track of your movement!" Filer stated.

2) Just start moving!

"If you can't go to the gym, download an app or find a walking buddy to keep track of your movements just to keep you going! There's no excuse," Filer claimed.

3) Do what you can, where you are, and with what you have.

"Take your circumstances and make use of the things that are available to you!" She suggested.

Besides being a fitness coach, Filer teamed up with Mathew Park, an exceptional entrepreneur, in order to help fellow personal trainers amplify their business. The clients of 'Trainer Revenue Multiplier' are other trainers who are struggling to keep their business going. With a background of being born and raised as a Canadian in a family full of advocates, Filer is definitely familiar with the challenges that aspiring business owners face and strives to help them grow. Filer is definitely an inspiration for all as she never let the obstacles and challenges she faces become bigger than her dreams and passion.

"It's like a Greyhound when the gate finally opens; it doesn't matter what's trying to stop me, I just know that this is what I was meant to do," Jaime stated.

