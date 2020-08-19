DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 Annual Results Release - Positioning for the recovery 19-Aug-2020 / 02:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Dexus (ASX: DXS)* *ASX release* *19 August 2020* *2020 Annual results - Positioning for the recovery * Dexus today announced that it had achieved Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)[1] and a distribution of 50.3 cents per security for FY20, while advising its intention to deliver a distribution in line with free cash flow in FY21. *Highlights* ? *Net profit after tax* of $983.0 million, down 23.3% primarily due to net revaluation gains of investment properties being lower than those recognised in FY19 ? *AFFO and Distribution *of 50.3 cents per security, in line with FY19 despite COVID-19 impacts ? *Rent collections* for the Dexus portfolio were strong at 98% for FY20 ? *Return on Contributed Equity* (ROCE)[2] of 9.0% ? *Gearing* (look-through)[3] remains conservative at 24.3% ? $1.6 billion of *cash and undrawn debt facilities* ? *High occupancy*[4] of 96.5% for the Dexus office portfolio and 95.6% for the Dexus industrial portfolio ? *Outperformance of both the Dexus office and industrial portfolios* relative to their relevant MSCI/PCA benchmarks[5] over one, three and five years to 31 March 2020 ? *All funds performing *with Dexus Wholesale Property Fund (DWPF) continuing to outperform its benchmark across all time periods and Healthcare Wholesale Property Fund (HWPF) achieving a one-year return of 10.9%. ? *Increased group industrial exposure *to $5 billion[6] while expanding the existing relationship with GIC through their acquisition of an additional 24% interest in the Dexus Australian Logistics Trust (DALT) and the establishment of a new Joint Venture (JV) to acquire a 50% interest in Rialto Towers, 525 Collins Street, Melbourne ? Raised circa $955 million of *equity for new and existing unlisted funds* ? *Completed $1.1 billion of developments* across the group including 240 St Georges Terrace, Perth, The Annex at 12 Creek Street, Brisbane and 80 Collins Street, Melbourne where significant leasing was achieved ? *Progressed planning for city-shaping projects* in the group's $10.6 billion development pipeline ? *Realised $35.3 million of trading profits* (net of tax) in FY20 while contracting future trading profits to be realised across FY21 and FY22 ? Further improved *employee Net Promoter Score* to +61 and *customer Net Promoter Score* to +50 ? *Achieved 2020 NABERS Energy and Water targets* of 1,000,000 square metres rated a minimum 5 star and 4 star respectively Dexus Chief Executive Officer, Darren Steinberg said: "Our ability to act quickly and decisively on both opportunities and challenges has been a contributing factor to our continued success. Our response to the challenging operating environment caused by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, together with how we were placed going into the crisis, positions us well for the recovery. *Response to COVID-19 * Darren Steinberg said: "In recent years we have actively undertaken initiatives to improve asset quality and portfolio diversification, while maintaining a strong balance sheet. Through transactions, developments and favourable asset valuations we achieved growth in funds under management, consistent with our focus on leadership in office and being a wholesale partner of choice. We increased the group's exposure to the industrial and healthcare property sectors alongside our third party capital partners, further diversifying our position across these growing sectors. We have also invested in property technology initiatives and enhanced our product offering, working proactively with our customers to provide workspace solutions that enable additional flexibility and a seamless experience. "When the pandemic took hold in late March 2020, our number one priority was to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of the people in our buildings. With government restrictions implemented across our key markets, we kept our buildings operational to enable business continuity for the essential services of our customers. We actively supported the viability of our small business customers most affected by the crisis through the provision of rent relief, consistent with the Code of Conduct. These actions have impacted our financial result for the year which, until the last quarter, was tracking ahead of expectations. In response to the uncertain environment, we implemented cost reduction initiatives and secured additional debt facilities. We also withdrew our FY20 guidance until there was further certainty on cash flow, and in early June 2020 announced revised guidance for a distribution consistent with FY19, which we have delivered on." While these challenges adversely impacted the financial result and the Dexus security price, Dexus progressed its strategic objectives and delivered solid operational achievements for the year. *Financial result* Dexus's net profit after tax was $983.0 million, down 23.3% on the prior year. This movement was primarily driven by net revaluation gains of investment properties of $612.4 million, which were $160.7 million lower than FY19. These revaluation gains primarily drove the 38 cent or 3.6% increase in net tangible asset (NTA) backing per security to $10.86 at 30 June 2020. Underlying Funds from Operations (FFO) per security of 63.5 cents, which excludes trading profits, grew by 1.0% despite the impact of rent relief provided, highlighting the contribution from the funds management business and non-recurring cost reduction measures. AFFO and distribution per security of 50.3 cents, was consistent with the prior year and in line with revised guidance provided on 1 June 2020, with the distribution payout ratio remaining in line with free cash flow in accordance with Dexus's distribution policy. The distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2020 of 23.3 cents per security will be paid to Dexus Security holders on Friday, 28 August 2020. Rent collections for the Dexus portfolio were strong at 98% in FY20, with 92% collected in the fourth quarter of FY20. Dexus achieved a ROCE2 for FY20 of 9.0% driven largely by AFFO and revaluation gains from completed developments at 240 St Georges Terrace, Perth and the city retail component of 175 Pitt Street, Sydney. Dexus continued to maintain a strong and conservative balance sheet with gearing (look-through)3 at 24.3%, well below the target range of 30-40%, and $1.6 billion of cash and undrawn debt facilities. Chief Financial Officer, Alison Harrop said: "We have remained focused on preserving capital while selectively investing in assets with solid fundamentals and divesting non-core or lower returning assets. We enhanced our financial position by sourcing $1.85 billion of debt, including the issue of $700 million of 10 and 12-year Medium-Term Notes, which increased our debt duration to 6.9 years and further diversified our funding sources. In this uncertain environment, we remain focused on maintaining the strength of our balance sheet." Dexus has manageable debt expiries in late FY21 and limited development commitments of circa $180 million remaining to spend until the end of FY22. Dexus remains within all of its debt covenant limits and continues to retain its credit ratings of A-/A3 from S&P and Moody's respectively. *Property portfolio * _Dexus Office Portfolio_ *Key metrics* *30 June 2020* *30 June 2019* Occupancy by income 96.5% 98.0% Weighted average lease expiry (by 4.2 years 4.4 years income) Average incentives7 17.1% 13.4% Weighted average cap rate 4.97% 5.15% During the year, Dexus leased 88,467 square metres8 of office space across 207 transactions as well as 26,403 square metres of space across office developments, locking in future income streams. Executive General Manager, Office, Kevin George said: "Our office portfolio was performing well leading into the crisis with high occupancy and significant leasing success, including our leasing focus at 80 Collins Street which achieved record rents and set new benchmarks for the Melbourne CBD." In the current environment, office leasing enquiry levels have fallen, and inspection rates have slowed however occupancy has remained high at 96.5%. Lead indicators point to a period of uncertainty in the Australian office market, with demand across the major CBD markets likely to be patchy in the short term. In times of uncertainty, high-quality and well-leased assets can be expected to hold their value better than lower quality assets due to their appeal to both occupants and purchasers as well as their relative scarcity. At 30 June 2020, Prime grade9 buildings comprised 94% of Dexus's office portfolio. Office portfolio like-for-like income growth10 was +2.4% (FY19: +3.4%), impacted by rent relief measures and a provision for expected credit losses. The Dexus office portfolio outperformed its benchmark over the one, three and five-year time periods to 31 March 2020. As Australia's largest owner and manager of office buildings, Dexus has taken a leadership role in the operational aspects of assisting Australian businesses to return back to their offices in a safe manner and consistent with government guidelines. This has involved working with the authorities on lift capacities and end-of-trip facilities, as well as regular customer communications and surveys. Kevin George said: "Developing meaningful partnerships with our customers,

