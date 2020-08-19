Megan Call: Influencer Inspires Women to Live Healthy and Active Lifestyles That Center Around Family

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2020 / Stress can significantly deteriorate the physical, mental, and emotional health of an individual. Some choose to take the more chaotic and busy route due to the mistaken notion that contentment and success can only be achieved this way.

Megan Call, a lifestyle influencer, disagrees with the status quo and firmly believes that individuals can live a healthy and active lifestyle with their families. Their young little family lives in the beautiful North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii. She and her husband work from home through their influencer business. As a result, they can spend every day with their little girl, take her on daily adventures around the island, and never miss a moment with her.

While it was not her plan to live long-term in Hawaii, she quickly fell in love with the place and never wanted to leave. Growing up in Houston, her main activities were shopping and going to the movies. Living in the city, she felt that there was so much background noise that she could not hear herself think. A few months in Hawaii, Megan appreciated the serenity of the sea, the fun the waves brought, and the calmness of her life.

When she started having children, she wanted them to grow up in a natural and calming environment where life is freer and laid-back. Surrounded by waters, one can simply jump in to relieve stress, have fun under the sun, or catch some waves. She quickly adapted to the Hawaiian lifestyle, enjoying the incredible outdoors with her family. Growing up in a concrete jungle, Megan shares that her greatest accomplishment is teaching her daughter to love playing in the water.

Although it is hard not to be close to family, Megan and her husband have learned to become very independent. They have created a fantastic life for themselves in their tropical paradise. At the same time, they face other challenges by living in Hawaii, such as lava flows, rainy seasons, and the cost of living, to name a few. However, being surrounded by the mountains and the ocean, instead of highways and cities, while still having the conveniences of a large, modern city is a great advantage.

As she is passionate about health and wellness, her family, and the ocean, she has built a community centered around those passions. She encourages its members to live a happier and healthier lifestyle. With another little girl on the way, she motivates mothers, expectant mothers, or those planning to have children in the future to build their businesses. Establishing a work-from-home scheme helps them stay close to their families and embrace regular exercise and proper nutrition.

Using her social media presence, she built an online luxury hair and skincare brand. She partnered with Monat and introduced custom hair and skin systems to help men and women get the healthiest hair and skin of their life. All the products she endorses are vegan, cruelty-free, 100% naturally-based products, and anti-aging.

"Being away from the hustle and bustle of the mainland is absolutely one of my favorite parts of living here", says Megan. Over the past few years, countless women have been reaching out and asking her what they can do to enjoy her lifestyle someday.

