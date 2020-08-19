SP Madrid enables 100+ Contact Center Agents to Work Remotely using Ameyo

Ensures business continuity during COVID-19 in less than 2 days with a dramatic increase in call connect rates

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameyo, an omnichannel customer engagement platform, today announced that it has enabled SP Madrid, a BPO Collections Leader in Philippines, move its 100+ agents to Remote Contact Center Solutions in less than 2 days, overcoming the challenge of low internet connectivity and bandwidth issues.

SP Madrid was looking for a solution that could help them with a customer engagement process with remote access to ensure business continuity.

With a secure VPN connection, Ameyo helped SP Madrid move its contact center agents to a remote working environment without any hassle. Ameyo's all-in-one Remote Contact Center Solution backed up with automated dialer , built-in CRM, and comprehensive remote monitoring dashboards ensured that there is no fragmented data. Ameyo's solution assists SP Madrid's call center agents with a unified customer interface which allows easy access to all customer information in one place, thus, no information is missed.

Additionally, customer service supervisors, operation heads, and managers at SP Madrid got better hold on business operations and were able to measure and track agents' performance with quantifiable metrics.

Speaking of the transition to Remote Solutions, Ian Madrid, Co-founder at SPMadrid, says, "Ameyo assisted us to enhance our customer experience with advanced remote contact center capabilities. Throughout the years, Ameyo has helped us enrich our collections process and we have gotten more than what we have paid for."

Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and Global Sales & Marketing Head at Ameyo, says, "Contact centers are playing a pivotal role in post-COVID-19 times, as they provide the last line of human to human interaction between brands and consumers. Remote contact centers will enable collections brands like SP Madrid to work remotely and increase business productivity."

Ameyo's Remote-first Contact Center Solution ensures remote IT governance, enables enterprises to run contact center operations with trust and ensures a smooth onboarding and collaboration.

SP Madrid is a reckoned collections company based in the Philippines. Founded in 2008, the company is backed-up with most advanced collection technology and comprehensive DPA data privacy compliance.

Ameyo is an Omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses go remote with its virtual contact center solutions and help them streamline their customer service, and collection processes. Know more at www.ameyo.com

