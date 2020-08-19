Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.08.2020 | 06:16
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Friendly Shandong, Hospitable Shandong -- Activity of Your Favorite Shandong Cultural Tourism Products Selection

JINAN, China, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sake of disseminating cultural tourism resources of Shandong to the world, Shandong provincial department of culture and tourism launched "Friendly Shandong, Hospitable Shandong" activity of your favorite Shandong cultural tourism products selection. Welcome everyone to participate.

Way of Participation: Visit the website (https://travelshandong.com/) or English facebook homepage (www.facebook.com/visitshandong) from Aug. 15th to Sept. 13th, and click the event picture or the website link to enter the selection page.

For this event, gifts are prepared and will be given by lucky draw. Award Contents: 1st Prize (2 terms): Shandong Five-Day Tour (with Airfare), 2nd Prize (6 terms): Glaze Mount. Tai, 3rd Prize (12 terms): Porcelain Tea Set, Memorial Prize (70 terms): Purple Sandalwood Luban Lock.

Shandong is one of the birthplaces of Chinese civilization. Mount. Tai rises here, the Yellow River empties into the sea here, Confucius was born here. Adequate resources and massive connotation express the beauty of ecological and life in Shandong. May all friends find that Shandong is a hospitable place with profound culture and beautiful scenery.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=369562
Caption: Friendly Shandong, Hospitable Shandong

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.