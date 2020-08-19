Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JJT3 ISIN: US9216591084 Ticker-Symbol: VM4 
Tradegate
18.08.20
17:47 Uhr
9,050 Euro
-0,800
-8,12 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8509,05018.08.
8,8009,10018.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC9,050-8,12 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.