World High Life PLC Announces Love Hemp Reports 57% Growth in July 2020

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, London-based CBD brand, Love Hemp Limited ("Love Hemp") reports a 57% growth in sales in July 2020 over June 2020.

"The wellness industry isn't showing any signs of slowing down. What we have witnessed is an increased consumption of CBD during the pandemic, and we expect this to continue post-Covid. We believe that people who continue to feel anxious or have trouble sleeping and are increasingly turning to more natural health and wellness solutions to add to their self-care routines," says Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp.

Love Hemp Growth Highlights

57% increase in sales in July 2020 across online, retail and wholesale compared to June 2020

Online sales remain significantly higher than pre-Covid levels, with this channel making up 62% of sales in July 2020 compared with 40% of sales in January 2020

Continued growth highlights the success of the brand strategy, with Love Hemp focused on building an accessible and supportive brand that is destigmatising CBD consumption while demystifying CBD in the UK

"As the government takes steps to stimulate the economy and lift consumer sentiment, we are seeing a welcome boost for physical store sales. At the same time, our online sales remain well above pre-pandemic levels, cementing the importance of our eCommerce strategy in underpinning brand experience," adds Mr. Calamita.

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

