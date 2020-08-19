Marshall Motor Holdings' (MMH) H120 results were severely disrupted by the pandemic, as was the whole UK auto retail sector. Despite a strong Q120 and continued outperformance of the new car market, management had anticipated an H120 underlying loss before tax, which was duly recorded at £8.9m. FY20 management guidance for a near break-even performance is encouraging as recovery is already apparent in increased June and July activity levels. With a strong half-year cash position, MMH is positioned to pursue its growth strategy as the momentum of recovery builds into FY21.

