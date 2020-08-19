This year Finlandia Vodka marks 50 years of making the iconic vodka of Finland. Built in 1970 on the founding principles of nature (Luonto), state-of-the-art-distillation (Tislaus), and design (Muotoilu), Finlandia Vodka honours and celebrates the finest qualities of its homeland.

Born in Finland under the Midnight Sun, Finlandia Vodka embodies the Finnish spirit of living in harmony with nature by using its purest ingredients. The golden Suomi barley grows where other barley cannot grow. It breathes pristine air, explores untainted soil, and bathes in 72 days of unbroken Midnight Sun giving the vodka its unmistakable crisp character. Finlandia's exceptional clarity and smoothness comes from pure glacial spring water. Emerging straight from the Rajamäki spring, it is naturally filtered by a glacial moraine created more than 10,000 years ago by receding glaciers. It was by this glacial spring, where the Rajamaki distillery was founded in 1888. Over 80 years later, with distilling expertise truly mastered, Finlandia Vodka was created.

Today, Finlandia continues to produce an exceptionally clear spirit out of Suomi barley using a state-of-the-art continuous 7-column, multi pressure distillation process. It takes great measures to minimise the impact on the environment. More than 3,000 acres of land surrounding the Rajamaki spring are protected. Finlandia's production site proudly holds an ISO 14001 certificate testifying to the high standards of environmental management. By-products of the production process are used in everything from animal feed to paper manufacture, resulting in a waste recycling and recovery rate of 99.9%.

"At Finlandia Vodka we harness the best nature offers and respect the delicate balance of our environment. By looking after nature, we trust that nature will continue to look after us," says Alexander Gorelin, Global Brand Director of Finlandia Vodka.

For five decades Finlandia has preserved the purity and elegance of its character and unmistakable light taste provided by nature. The brand's first packaging was devised by world-renowned Finnish designer Tapio Wirakkala, and it evolved over time with contributions from such noted designers as Harri Koskinen and Kenneth Hirst. Each of the five bottle iterations was inspired by its Nordic roots with characteristics of ice and the Midnight Sun, which has been a consistent feature of the label design since the very first bottle.

Throughout this time, Finlandia has earned the appreciation and respect of its peers with over 200 awards since it launched in 1970. Reflecting on this milestone, Finlandia's Master Taster Markku Raittinen says: "We are deeply proud to mark a half-century of offering the best of Finnish nature, distillation and design to the world. We invite connoisseurs and friends to join us in celebrating this important milestone, and enjoy Finland through a glass of our light and delicate vodka."

Finlandia Vodka's exceptional smoothness and clarity can be attributed to only the finest of nature's ingredients; pure glacial spring water and Suomi barley. The barley offers high quality starch and low content of natural oils, delivering a crisp, pure taste. Finlandia Vodka was one of the first premium vodkas to introduce flavors from nature with the launch of Finlandia Cranberry in 1994. Since then, Finlandia has introduced eight additional fresh tasting flavors to the portfolio. For vodka lovers looking for unmatched strength and purity, the portfolio also offers Finlandia 101, characterized by extra intensity of taste (limited markets only). To learn more, please visit: http://www.finlandia.com

