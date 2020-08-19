Changes in ICB Sectors for the following issuers on Nasdaq Nordic Main Markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market As previously announced Nasdaq has implemented the new FTSE Russell Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) standard as from July 13. The following issuers remain to be updated accordingly and will be changed as of August 20, 2020 in accordance with the attached list. Please see the attached file for further details. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +358 9 6166 7260, survo@nasdaq.com Global Listing Services, telephone +358 9 6166 7322 or +358 9 6166 7287, listings@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=787300