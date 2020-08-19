Tuck Investments: How Millionaire & Author Tyrus Rashod Brown (Tuck) Built a System to Help Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Life never comes easy. That's something many people learn at an early age. While others are lucky to be born to a family of fortune, others like Tyrus Brown were not so lucky.

Tyrus R Brown, also known as Tuck, is one of five children born into a household held together by a single mother. They resided in Memphis, Tennessee, where everyday struggles included food and the constant fear of eviction.

He would leave his home at 14 years old, eventually becoming homeless. Tuck continued attending school, but during his senior year, he was kicked out. Although discouraging, he held on to his drive to succeed. He worked hard and managed to get his GED, going further on to receive three degrees.

As he studied in medical school, he read books about financials and self-help, inspiring him to pursue a real estate license. Working hard, he made a name for himself as a real estate investor and later a serial entrepreneur.

His first major financial success came after selling incredibly high rated systems on his website where he fixed credit and helped fund businesses. Tuck also provided a "trade-line" primaries service, although some clients opted for their taxes to be filed and investing opportunities.

Tuck would later go viral, growing an astonishing social media presence with over 90,000 followers, 70,000 on Instagram, and 20,000 on Facebook. His social media would catch the attention of superstar Drake, who reached out to him on Instagram.

Using his following as a basis, Tuck set up an education system. He created the Independent Course, which teaches people how to be financially free using different tools called Unlearn and Relearn Movement. The movement focuses on people's financial independence, self-will, ownership, and family business. It has led thousands of people to be educated on important life skills.

Tuck's education system helps his clients become entrepreneurs and fix their own credit and taxes. There are some cases where they can help them buy land as an asset that they can flip to make a profit. Tuck's website offers multiple services, teaching them how to be self-sufficient or with stock trading, forex trading, and learning financial freedom.

Apart from his business, Tuck has also gone on to write a series of books covering a variety of important topics, ranging from relationships and psychology to crime and gangs. His books are titled The Game Untold Series.

After independently publishing his books, he became a best-selling author, which sold out quickly, selling over 8,000 copies upon initial release. Since then, it has gone on to sell over 50,000 copies.

Throughout his business ventures, Tuck has maintained a loving relationship with his family. His determination to succeed came from watching his mother struggle, vowing to make life better for himself and his family. Self-love, self-awareness, self-education, and self-preservation are things he focuses on, reflecting it in his life and the systems he built.

Since the pandemic, Tuck has grown over $1.4 million net profit by trading stocks and flipping real estate and consultation inquiries.

