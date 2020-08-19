GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Rebrands DigitalSafe into SekurSafe

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has rebranded DigitalSafe, its data security, collaboration suite, password management and secure email security solution, as part of its new push for its Sekur brand of privacy and security solutions. The new brand is to be called SekurSafe and replaces DigitalSafe. SekurSafe will retain all the functions of the old DigitalSafe, including the SekurMail encrypted email solution with real time archiving, data loss prevention, anti-phishing and anti-BEC attack technology called SekurSend. GlobeX has already rebranded its website and is launching the new website for SekurSafe in August 2020. The service will be accessible both from the SekurSafe and the Sekur websites.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "As part of our Sekur brand launch, we have decided to complete all our branding efforts before the end of the summer, as we are expecting an increase in activity from all our distributors worldwide and this was a good time to complete the branding effort we have embarked on. SekurSafe is also going to benefit from some enterprise features we are planning to add this year. SekurSafe is part of a bigger effort to launch our Sekur brand which is being launched this month as well. DigitalSafe was the last of our three brands to be unified under the Sekur suite of privacy and security solutions and we are very happy to report that the transition to SekurSafe branding has been smooth and we expect the new website to be launched in the next few days. We had to act fast, in order to complete the transition before our emerging market distributors restart their activity, as business is slowly returning after the lock downs imposed by the COVID-19 global pandemic. We are also excited to be announcing the newest distributor of SekurSafe in the coming days, as soon as we get the all clear from the distributor to make the announcement. This distributor is a household name in over 100 countries and is a publicly traded company on the NYSE."

GlobeX Data has been working on a new security suite called Sekur and SekurSafe is part of that suite of secure data management and secure communications solutions. The solutions are all being launched in August 2020 and replace the previous brands GlobeX Data has had since inception. The solutions are as follows:

SekurSafe, secure document management and sharing, collaboration, password management and secure email.

Sekur, secure email, secure file share and secure messaging solution.

SekurMail, secure email with SekurSend anti-phishing technology.

SekurMessenger, secure messenger and file share.

BEC attacks and email phishing attacks have increased exponentially in the last few months and the unprecedented situation of the COVID-19 pandemic has put global businesses under pressure to provide secure remote business management tools for their employees. This has created an increased awareness for secure cloud business services such as SekurSafe and Sekur, with its encrypted email service SekurMail. According to a study called sponsored by IBM called Cost of Data Breach 2020 the average cost of a data breach is US$3.86 million.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.



About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.



Forward Looking Information

GlobeX cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond GlobeX's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in GlobeX's prospectus dated May 8, 2019 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com.

