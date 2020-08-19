OpGen recently reported its Q220 results. Sales were $1.2m, up 18% from Q219, thanks to the inclusion of the Curetis business. Importantly, the company announced in June that it has extended its partnership with the New York State Department of Health for a second year, which will have a contract value of up to $450,000. OpGen also recently announced a strategic partnership with Menarini Silicon Biosystems to co-promote COVID-19 related products in North America.

