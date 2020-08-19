Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) ("Nemaura" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT, its non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor ("CGM"), together with BEATdiabetes, a planned health subscription service designed to help people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes through personalized lifestyle coaching, today issued a presentation outlining how CGM is being used by quarantined and hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The Company has previously reported the uses of continuous lactate measurements for the monitoring of diseases progression in COVID-19 patients. Today the company issued a report outlining how CGM has been used as an effective tool for the monitoring of disease progression in both quarantined and hospitalised COVID-19 patients. This includes improvement in glycaemic control in persons with Type 2 diabetes, monitoring and managing hyperglycaemia in patients with COVID-19, and remote monitoring of glucose levels in hospitalised COVID-19 patients leading to improved quality of care without compromising the safety of medical professionals.

Both the CGM and CLM (continuous lactate monitoring) products are based on Nemaura's BEAT platform, which is designed to non-invasively extract a number of analytes through the skin. By adapting the sensor chemistry, algorithm and mobile app interface initially developed for sugarBEAT, the BEAT platform has the potential to be utilized for several markets beyond glucose monitoring and diabetes. Nemaura is evaluating the timelines for bringing the CLM to market as a Class 2 approved Medical Device, and the CGM device is a CE mark approved Class 2b medical device planned for launch this calendar year in the UK and Germany.

The presentation may be accessed on the link below:

https://nemauramedical.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Glucose-monitoring-in-Covid19-August.pdf

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.:

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a medical technology company developing micro-systems-based wearable diagnostic devices and currently commercializing sugarBEAT, and proBEAT. sugarBEAT, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has also submitted a PMA application for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT comprises a non-invasive glucose monitor and a digital healthcare subscription service and is due to be launched in the US as a general wellness product.

