Aker ASA: Aker Horizons invites to presentation of Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Offshore Wind

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA ("Aker") hereby invites analysts, investors, and media to a presentation of the Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Carbon Capture on 25 August 2020 at 15:00-16:30 CEST via live webcast. The presentation comes ahead of the first day of trading of the two companies on Merkur Market on 26 August and will be hosted by Aker Horizons, Aker's recently announced holding company dedicated to drive value creation within renewables and green technology.

Programme:

Introduction by Kristian Røkke, CEO Aker Horizons

Company presentation of Aker Offshore Wind by CEO Astrid Onsum

Company presentation of Aker Carbon Capture by CEO Valborg Lundegaard

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the presentation will be broadcast live via https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20200825_5/. The presentation material and a recording of the webcast will be available on www.akerasa.com

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Christina Chappell Glenn

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47-90-53-27-74

Media:

Atle Kigen

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +47-90-78-48-78

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

