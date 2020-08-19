Health and Wellness Enthusiast Megan Call Helps Women Find Balance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / The whole island of Hawaii is a paradise. The white sand beaches and the vibrant culture of its people make it one of the most sought after travel destinations of individuals, families, and travel enthusiasts. The incredible views and the warm disposition of the Hawaiian communities are just a few of the reasons why Hawaii is a dream state for many. While for billions, Hawaii is part of a bucket list, for people like Megan Call, it serves as her home.

Born and raised in Texas, Megan Call moved to Hawaii in 2017 and now inspires women and influences them to live healthy and carefree lifestyles. Women of all races are empowered beings, albeit haunted by a history that has not been keen on putting women first. They have to assert themselves to become significant voices in the community continually. Over time, women have made breakthroughs positioning them at elevated levels in society. Now, more and more women are venturing into different fields to pursue their passions and dreams for themselves. Megan serves as one of the significant women in her community.

Also, the challenges associated with womanhood are practically enormous. Hustling between the duties inside and outside the house puts considerable pressure on women and sometimes pushes them to the edge. But Megan Call teaches others to work and operate their businesses from their homes - that way, balancing family life with work will be more comfortable.

Using this strategy, living with her husband and a beautiful two-year-old daughter came easy for Megan Call. The time flexibility of working at home gave her ample time to spend with them while excelling in her pursuit as a health and wellness instructor and influencer.

Megan Call intends to inspire other women to start establishing their businesses. Her experience as a businesswoman, running her hair and skincare brand, allows her to share on-the-field recommendations and help women in their planned business ventures. She encourages women to innovate and think outside the box. For instance, the integration of trade and the Internet is arguably becoming the most potent form to progress businesses. The gift of the Internet, when properly utilized, can simplify operations and take businesses inside the comforts of homes.

She expanded the borders of her luxury hair and skincare business by taking to Instagram, where she established a "Hawaii Lifestyle" brand. Using the platform, Megan Call extensively markets her vegan, cruelty-free, 100% natural products that give men and women healthier skin and hair. The inspiration for her brand came after the myriad of questions about the wonders of living in Hawaii. She uses her skill to capture the real essence of living in a beautiful country that the brand eventually found its niche in the market and succeeded exceedingly well.

"My brand is focused on inspiring women to lead healthy and active lifestyles that center around family," Megan Call says. She targets mothers, expectant mothers, and those who plan to build a family. Megan understands that family life is a complex and tiring responsibility that adds to other commitments as an adult. It is essential to solicit bits of advice from people who have had their own share of the experience.

With her passion for health and wellness, her family, the ocean, and an upcoming baby, Megan Call continues to promote a healthy lifestyle for all.

