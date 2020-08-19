CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Another Commercial Feasibility with a Canadian Cannabis Micro-Cultivator

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF) (Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce that it will install a CO2 Delivery Solutions VCO2 system with another Canadian cannabis micro-cultivator ("Customer") for a Commercial Feasibility.

The Customer will evaluate the growth effects of CO2 Delivery Solutions on cannabis for up to 6 months focusing on grow cycle time, bud production and CO2 gas use. Upon completion of the Feasibility, the Customer has the option to purchase the system.

The Canadian Micro-Cultivation Market under the Cannabis Act

To date, Health Canada under the Cannabis Act has issued 26 licenses to Canadian cannabis micro-cultivators out of 365 licenses granted. Their cultivation areas cannot exceed 200 square meters or 2,150 square feet. While small, these micro-growers focus on high end craft premium cannabis plants.

Micro-cultivators are categorized as "Regular" to those who want to grow and harvest material from those plants, "Nursery" to authorize the growing of cannabis plants for starting material, namely seeds and clones, and "Industrial Hemp" for growing industrial hemp plants. GROW intends to work with growers in all three categories to install its highly efficient smaller VCO2 model which can service the aqueous CO2 misting needs of grow rooms up to 10,000 square feet.

Other Sub 10,000 Square Foot Grow Facilities

Smaller hoop houses, shade houses and tunnel designs require extractor fans that pull hot air out of the houses or have open venting roofs or sides for air to flow through. This makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical. They typically have 2,000 to 10,000 square foot grow areas that are ideal for our smaller VCO2 model to deliver aqueous CO2 to those plants. GROW's recently announced fifteen VCO2 model installations at hemp greenhouses in Missouri are examples of these types of micro-grow facilities.

Some larger cannabis grow facilities are segmented into sub 10,000 square foot individual grow rooms. GROW's smaller VCO2 model can be individually installed in each of these grow rooms. The VCO2 model also provides customers the flexibility to install CO2 Delivery Solutions in a room-by-room phased plan.

According to John Archibald, GROW's CEO, "We are excited to be working with yet another micro-cultivator customer in Canada. Cannabis micro-cultivators see tremendous benefits from using aqueous CO2 misting versus CO2 gassing as CO2 gas is very expensive at smaller volumes. Our CO2 Delivery Solutions VCO2 systems provide tremendous CO2 gas savings versus CO2 gassing, in addition to Pathogen Perimeter Protection which CO2 gassing does not provide."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's target markets are focused on the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space (USDA). Atmospheric enrichment of CO2 by gassing has been practiced in indoor and expensive sealed greenhouses for decades resulting in enhance crop yields of up to 30%. However, 85% of the world's greenhouses are unsealed and have open-venting designs for heat ventilation which makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical since the CO2 gas easily escapes.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated its technology to be as effective as CO2 gassing by improving crop yields up to 30%, while using a fraction of the CO2 gas. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions has been demonstrated on crops including cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers Pathogen Perimeter Protection for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Greenhouse growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions, increasing plant yields and profits.

