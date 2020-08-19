Industry Boosted by the Growing Preference for New Flavors of Milkshakes

The global commercial milkshake machine market size is expected to grow by USD 9.27 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of the Market Impact of COVID-19.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Milkshake Machines Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio's market research report identifies the growing demand for new flavors of milkshakes as one of the primary drivers for the global commercial milkshake machines market growth. Customers are increasingly focusing on consuming healthy beverages such as milkshakes, protein shakes, frozen drinks, malted milkshakes, fruit smoothies, juices, and others. Vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry are a few of the most-preferred milkshake flavors. Moreover, several foodservice establishments are motivated to introduce milkshakes with new flavors. The growing focus of end-users on introducing new flavors and expanding their product offerings will drive the demand for new milkshake makers or commercial milkshake equipment.

The major commercial milkshake machine market share came from the multiple spindle commercial milkshake machines segment in 2019, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest commercial milkshake machine market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increase in the number of foodservice establishments, the high-profit margins associated with the sale of milkshakes, and the addition of new flavors of milkshakes in menus.

The global commercial milkshake machine market is fragmented. Ali Group Srl, bianco di puro GmbH Co. KG, Blendtec Inc., Ceado Srl, Conair Corp., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Omcan Inc., Omega Juicers, Optimum Appliances, and Vita-Mix Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this commercial milkshake machine market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global commercial milkshake machine market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Models will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing adoption of energy-efficient models is one of the key commercial milkshake machine market trends that will drive market growth. End-users such as large foodservice establishments are adopting energy-efficient models that allow them to reduce costs and increase their savings. This is compelling vendors in the market to develop and supply new commercial milkshake machines and commercial smoothie machines that consume less energy and reduce energy costs by 15%-20%.

Commercial Milkshake Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial milkshake machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial milkshake machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial milkshake machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial milkshake machine market vendors

