North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: Voycare Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Reports and Disclosure Statements

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / North America Frac Sand, Inc. dba Voycare (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS", "Voycare" or "Company"), a California-based telemedicine service provider and Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health, today announces financial results for the second quarter of 2020. The Company's total revenues were $326,875 for the second quarter, as compared to $0.00 revenue reported for the same period in 2019. This was an increase of $326,875 when compared to the second quarter of 2019. The Company's total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $540,894, as compared to $0.00 for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This was an increase of $540,894 when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019.

"We are pleased to report positive earnings during this past second quarter despite challenges facing many businesses during this turbulent year," said Hong Cheng, CEO of Voycare. "We remain committed to building a strong Chinese language digital health platform for women around the world, providing access to quality health care. We feel optimistic for our space and product, and look forward to taking advantage of growth opportunities as they arise that can further maximize value for our clients, investors and shareholders."

The Company is currently developing new modules for its client-side dashboard as it continues a closed beta testing prior its September debut and official entry into China's rapidly growing telemedicine industry. China's tele-health market size is 700 billion RMB or approximately $US100 billion by the end of 2020 according to according to Phoenix News Media.

The Company has also recently began vetting Medical Directors to serve on its Board of Directors, and expects to share more updates in the weeks to come.

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) dba Voycare is a California based telemedicine service provider and Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health in Asia, with the primary focus on China. Voycare is creating a new type of cross border health care experience for women by leveraging telehealth and the gig-economy, giving women a voice when making the right health care decision for themselves and their families. Voycare currently focuses on two important areas in women's health, Counseling and Fertility. Founded in 2019, Voycare has offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

