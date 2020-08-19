Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders Fuels Demand for Sinus Therapeutic Drugs: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the sinus therapeutic drugs market will expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2030.

As a result of unhealthy lifestyles, immunity levels have decreased substantially among people across the globe. This in turn has increased the prevalence of common cold, which has been majorly attributed as the cause of sinus infections. The rising incidence of sinus among adults and children alike is expected to drive the demand for sinus therapeutic drugs.

Advancements in the field of biologics are playing a crucial role in the growth of the market. On these lines, Omalizumab, a medication originally designed to reduce sensitivity to allergens, is gaining remarkable traction among researchers and drug manufacturers. Omalizumab has received approval for usage in Europe and the US in the treatment of severe allergic asthma. This is expected to fuel the growth of the sinus therapeutic drug market.

"Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, market players are expediting the production of drugs since it's a known fact that disorders in the respiratory tract increase the risk of contracting the virus. This is likely to offer lucrative revenue opportunities", opines FMI analyst.

Sinus Therapeutic Drugs Market - Key Takeaways

Sinus therapeutic drugs market is projected to surpass a global valuation of US$ 4.29 Bn by the end of 2030

Steroid nasal sprays accounted for the majority of share in 2019 and will remain the dominant segment through the forecast period.

Among the different classes of drugs, antibiotics remain the most sought-out drugs and the segment is forecasted to grow at a steady pace through 2030

The oral route of administration remains the most preferred during the treatment.

Sinus Therapeutic Drugs Market - Key Trends

The Covid-19 outbreak has asserted the market players to focus on nasal drug delivery, thus catalyzing the growth.

An increasing number of approvals by regulatory bodies are expected to boost the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Sinus Therapeutic Drugs Market - Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are expected to cumulatively account for nearly half of the global market value, with the former holding more than 30% in 2019.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to register tremendous growth during the forecast period, owing to poor air quality in the region which has been attributed to numerous respiratory diseases, including sinus.

Sinus Therapeutic Drugs Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the market include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Reddy's Laboratories, Inc., Novartis AG, Tea Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Fresenius Kabi USA, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Market players are focusing on obtaining an approval on their novel drugs to gain revenue opportunities. On these lines:

In Jan 2019, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., along with Promius Pharma LLC announced the approval of their drug named TOSYMRA to treat acute migraines.

Janssen submitted the Esketamine Nasal Spray novel drug application to the US FDA to restore connections between neural cells in those suffering from depression.

Sinus Therapeutic Drugs Market - Taxonomy

Drug Class:

?nt?h??t?m?n??

?n?lg?????

?ul?h?n?m?d??

??rt????t?r??d?

?nt?b??t???

NSAID's

?th?r Drug ?l?????

Type of disease

Acute Sinusitis

Sub-acute Sinusitis

Chronic Sinusitis

Route of administration

Oral

Topical

Injectable

Distribution channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into Sinus Therapeutic Drugs Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global sinus therapeutic drugs market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the sinus therapeutic drugs market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

