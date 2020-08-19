Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Reach $4.42 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.5% CAGR: AMR

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, growth in incidence rate of malnutrition cases, and high adoption of enteral nutrition propel the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Product (Enteral Feeding Pumps, Enteral Feeding Tubes, Enteral Syringes, Giving Sets, and Consumables), Age Group (Adult and Pediatrics), Application (Gastrointestinal Diseases, Cancer, Malnutrition, Neurological Disorders, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospitals, Home Care, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enteral feeding devices market generated $2.82 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.42 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restrains, and opportunities-

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, growth in incidence rate of malnutrition cases, and high adoption of enteral nutritionpropel the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market. Nevertheless, stringent governmental regulations and inadvertent dislodgement of tubesrestrain the market growth. Moreover, advancement in emerging economies and development of advanced feeding devices with lesser side effectsoffer new opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Unlike other industries, the manufacturing processes for enteral feeding devices were continued even during the lockdown, as it comes under essential products.

However, the supply chain disruptions have caused shortage of raw material, resulting in slow down of manufacturing.

The enteral feeding pumps segment contributed to the largest share in 2019-

Based on type, the enteral feeding pumps segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the global enteral feeding devices market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to rise in usage of the feeding pumps and lesser side effects as compared to other devices.

The hospital segment to dominate the market in 2019-

Based on end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than three-fifths of the global enteral feeding devices market, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high availability of these products in hospitals and placement of tubes in hospitals with high success rate. In addition, shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition boosts the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the home care segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing preference for enteral feeding tubes by geriatric population as point-of-care device at home due to ease and convenience offered by enteral feeding devices. Additionally, increasing number of children suffering from malnourishment and metabolic disorders requiring energy source fuels the segment growth.

Europe, followed by North America to rule the roost throughout 2027-

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share, accounting for around one-third of the global enteral feeding devices market in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to early approval of enteral feeding devices and high adoption of enteral feeding pumps in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness toward safe enteral feedings products in the province.

Leading market players-

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Boston Scientific Corporation

Danone

Cook Medical, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Moog Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

