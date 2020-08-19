Industry Boosted by the Growing Applications across Various Industries

The global fat, oil, and grease separators market size is expected to grow by USD 195.22 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio.

Growing applications across various industries will drive the growth of the market. Fat, oil, and grease separators are extensively used for the pretreatment of wastewater across food processing industries, restaurants, and hotels to stop the entry fat, oil, and grease into the sewer systems. Municipalities across the globe are installing fat, oil, and grease separators in their publicly owned water treatment facilities to prevent sanitary sewer overflows. Furthermore, fat, oil, and grease separators are also finding wide use across independent haulers and biodiesel production facilities. Biodiesel generation plants are also using fat, oil, and grease separators to generate brown grease, which provides ideal feedstock for biodiesel production.

The major fat, oil, and grease separators market share came from the manual fat, oil, and grease separators segment in 2019. However, the semi-automatic and automatic segments are expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest fat, oil, and grease separators market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of sewer system blockage and the presence of stringent regulations promoting the use of fat, oil, and grease separators in countries such as Japan and Australia.

The global fat, oil, and grease separators market is fragmented. ACO Severin Ahlmann GmbH Co. KG, ALAR Engineering Corp., Aqua Cure Ltd., Cleveland Biotech Ltd., Daiki Axis Co. Ltd., GAEAU Group, Goslyn Environmental Systems, KESSEL AG, Roto Group LLC, and Thermaco Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this fat, oil, and grease separators market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global Fat, Oil, and Grease Separators Market 2020-2024 is expected to have negative at par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: www.technavio.com/report/fat-oil-and-grease-separators-market-industry-analysis

Favorable government regulations and policies regarding sewage discharge will be a Key Market Trend

Governments and regulatory authorities have defined proper guidelines and have mandated the use of fat, oil, and grease separators through strict regulations across the industries responsible for the discharge of fat, oil, and grease particles through their drainage systems. Environmental concerns and issues related to sewer blockages have resulted in such regulatory mandates. In the US, under 40 CFR 403, the National Pretreatment Program of the US EPA implements Clean Water Act, which promulgated General Pretreatment Regulations, mandates the establishment of state-level and local level pretreatment programs to control the entry of pollutants into the sewer. The regulation mandates the separation of fat, oil, and grease from the wastewater generated in food service establishments. Thus, owing to the presence of strict regulations on end-user industries, the demand for fat, oil, and grease separators is increasing across the globe.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

