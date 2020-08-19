CloudFactory Appoints John Cotterell to Board of Directors

READING, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / CloudFactory, a global leader in managed workforce solutions for artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that John Cotterell has joined its board of directors.

Cotterell is a technology industry veteran and CEO of Endava, a U.K.-based consultancy that works with organizations to design, build, operate, and support scalable, secure platforms with intelligent user experiences. He has worked with the world's leading finance, retail, technology, and media companies to help them build a wide range of technology solutions - from platforms that process e-commerce payments to those that provide community for people living with cancer.

Cotterell will use his deep experience in disruptive technology leadership to support CloudFactory's continued growth as the company continues to deliver on its mission of providing meaningful work for one million people in the developing world.

"John Cotterell has an intricate understanding of the impact technology can have on the lives of both the people who use it and the people who create it," said Mark Sears, CEO of CloudFactory. "His expertise aligns perfectly with CloudFactory's mission, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome John to our board. His passion for people and technology will be an asset to our ongoing strategic growth."

Cotterell's appointment marks another significant milestone in CloudFactory's global growth and builds on the 2019 announcement that the company secured $65 million in growth equity funding. This growth is fueled by CloudFactory's success in combining people and technology to deliver high-quality data for global disruptors developing AI and machine learning algorithms.

"I grew up in Kenya, so I know the impact of CloudFactory's work toward its mission, to create a million jobs in developing economies and invest in the people in those jobs," said Cotterell. "When you add their business engine and market opportunity around AI and digital transformation, CloudFactory has a great opportunity to continue growing this positive impact and do it in a sustainable way. For me, that was the hook."

To learn more about CloudFactory's mission and AI solutions, visit www.CloudFactory.com.

About CloudFactory

CloudFactory is a global leader in combining people and technology to provide workforce solutions for machine learning and business process optimization. Our professionally managed and trained teams have experience with hundreds of AI projects and can process data with high accuracy using virtually any tool. We are on a mission to create economic and leadership opportunities for talented people in developing nations. Trusted by 170+ companies, we annotate data for the world's top autonomous vehicle companies and process millions of tasks a day for innovators including Microsoft, Hummingbird, Ibotta and NuTonomy. We're on four continents, with offices in the U.K., U.S., Nepal and Kenya.

Media Contact:

Mark Van Hook

Largemouth Communications

mark@largemouthpr.com

SOURCE: CloudFactory

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602402/CloudFactory-Appoints-John-Cotterell-to-Board-of-Directors