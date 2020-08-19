AI & Blockchain Ecosystem UniWorld.io Ready to Enhance DeFi Core Practice Values with UniChain Blockchain Platform

The One Blockchain To Rule Them All; The new record-speed blockchain UniChain

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / After the release of their ICO, UniWorld (Uniworld.io - not .com) was able to clear their entire stock of coins within minutes. The tech syndicate is not a newcomer on the blockchain scene but has been preparing patiently and quietly in the background for years. It's driven by an ecosystem powered by a native blockchain, messenger , social , and AI R&D lab all of but the later being their revenue streams. (UNW, also known as UniCash is the Uni ecosystem's currency sold in these funding rounds).

Surprised by amazing support, the developer team had decided to hold votes to offer more UNW to prospects leading to 2 more rounds all of which sold out fast as well

Uni plans to hold IEOs on 3 different exchanges with increasingly more volume: First is the Korean market with a small $1M fundraising on ChainX (which will restrict many countries) early this September. Next up a Chinese market followed by very large exchanges such as Binance or Coinbase (which one depends on the negotiation results).

After the initial IEOs, more listings will be conducted rapidly, targeting the top exchanges in terms of liquidity.

UniWorld.io (not to be confused with the cruise ship company of similar naming) launched its blockchain platform earlier last summer to use the time and company savings to slowly stress-test the system and gradually test out its limits without relying on investors. UniChain, infamous for its high-end scalability and operability namely one million transactions per second and complete compatibility with virtually any other blockchain is set out to dominate with performance.

Over 50K Wallets Registered After Release On UniChain

As registrations opened, 1000s of excited new users from over 141 countries signed up for their own Uni accounts on just the first day. While the original plan was to only launch in a few selected countries, it now got scrapped and restructured for a global release, minus exceptions where regulators have yet to catch up. Right now there are over 50,000 wallets registered on UniChain , a quite remarkable number for its young age.

Its speed and simplified processes for users make other blockchains pale in comparison with other blockchain platforms. Users and developers alike can create Tokens , dApps, and pass votes on the Unichain. Unlike Ethereum, UniChain builds with a very pragmatic approach. "So simple, even your Grandmother can now build smart contracts and tokens," remarked Daika Ginza , CEO of Uni on the exciting subject.

As a way for new users to test the network's features, every new wallet comes with 0,5 UNW free of charge. This cost is carried by the revenue stream of Uni's software production and seen as an investment strengthening their resolve to put "usability and purpose above meaningless promotion". Create an account today at: https://accounts.uniworld.io. And be part of the future of blockchain.

Unichain for Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

With the capacity of processing up to one million transactions per second and by leveraging side-chain architecture and a flexible smart contract system, unichain is suitable for any DeFi solutions. From payment platforms to peer-to-peer lending networks.

UniChain is also a suitable solution for many other DeFi cases such as security token exchanges, stable coins, decentralized exchanges and real estate exchanges.

