Claim Central Hires Former WeGoLook Execs to Lead North American Platform and Marketplace Development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claim Central Consolidated (Claim Central) (http://www.claimcentralusa.com/), a pioneer in claims fulfillment technology, is pleased to announce former WeGoLook executives Robin Roberson (https://www.linkedin.com/in/robinroberson/) and Kenneth Knoll (https://www.linkedin.com/in/kennethknoll/) have joined the company as managing directors.



While a growing number of claims insurtech solutions are available today, adoption remains low. Claim Central provides industry-leading digital claims technology to insurance customers around the world, and recently built on the success of the ClaimLogik (https://www.claimcentralusa.com/technology/property) claims tracking suite by launching a technology and services marketplace to help carriers, independent adjusters (IAs), and third-party administrators (TPAs) access and operationalize modern claims handling practices.

The ClaimLogik marketplace facilitates the combination of technology and services to deliver solutions that meet rapidly evolving policyholder expectations and improve claim handling efficiency. From virtual inspections as a service (https://claimcentralusa.com/services/virtual-inspections-as-a-service) at the time of loss via connected live-streaming tools, like LiveGenic (https://www.livegenic.com/) , to self-managed repair solutions through the TradesPlus contractor network (https://claimcentralusa.com/services/property-repair), ClaimLogik provides modular building blocks to improve tech and service accessibility for claims organizations of all sizes.

"There is greater need in the market for improved claims tracking and virtual claims handling than ever before," said Brian Siemsen, group CEO for Claim Central. "Robin and Kenneth have extensive experience launching, scaling, and leading an innovative claims insurtech company and we look forward to having their input into strategy, roadmap, and growth plans for Claim Central and TradesPlus in the future."

Roberson has over 25 years' experience in sales and building businesses, most recently as co-founder and president of Goose & Gander, a boutique consultancy firm, and partner at BuildArray, a no-code risk management and operations platform. As co-founder and CEO of WeGoLook, Roberson grew the business to over 45,000 contractors before its acquisition by a global TPA firm.

Knoll comes to Claim Central as the former CEO and co-founder of Goose & Gander and managing partner at BuildArray. Knoll was previously the COO of WeGoLook where he led market strategy, product innovation, and international expansion. Knoll forged leading industry partnerships with Guidewire, Duck Creek, CCC One, Symbility, Xactware, and others to bring on-demand and virtual inspection solutions to customers within and across existing insurance ecosystems.

"Kenneth and I have years of experience arming remote policyholders and contractors with the tools to capture data on-demand," said Roberson. "But, the world has changed dramatically in 2020 and now is the time to usher in a new era of collaborative, on-demand and live video data capture for scoping and estimates. With Claim Central, I can continue my mission to provide global, on-demand inspection services without the need for a third-party. It's much faster, more economical, and easier to integrate multiple technology providers, such as tools for measuring exterior and interior property."

"The Claim Central team is delivering a progressive platform solution to a global audience and I am thrilled to lead the product vision for North America," said Knoll. "ClaimLogik provides agnostic connectivity to tools and services that elevate and expand claims servicing operations. As an extension of core systems, we're democratizing access to the best technology and service providers in an open marketplace that empowers customers to build solutions that fit their individual operations. Two-sided markets are not easy to implement but, when effectively executed, they deliver ROI to all parties. Claim Central has an impressive foundation and we have an exciting roadmap ahead of us."

Additionally, distribution channel and risk management expert John Wright and finance and investment executive Paul Yau are joining Claim Central's U.S. management team as senior advisors effective immediately.

Founded in 2002, Claim Central is a global leader in property and auto insurance claims technology, services and data and insights. Pioneers of digital claims fulfilment, Claim Central's market-leading technology solutions are completely transparent, simplifying the claims process and significantly improving policyholder service satisfaction on behalf of leading insurers across the globe. For more information, visit www.claimcentralusa.com (http://www.claimcentralusa.com).

