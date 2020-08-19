Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2020) - Roscan Gold Corporation (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTC Pink: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") announces that the Company is closely monitoring the political situation in Mali as it unfolds. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and the local communities near where we work in West Mali. Additionally, the Company has added a fifth (5) drill rig to its exploration program.

The Exploration Program has not been affected and the Company continues drilling as normal. The fifth rig will be allocated to test our exploration targets as we continue to unlock value from the entire property. No operational days have been lost due to the political situation in the country and we are comfortably on target to achieve our 45,000m drill program target for 2020.

Roscan will continue to closely monitor the situation and ensure the safety of our employees and their families as this is our utmost priority at this time. Roscan has a positive relationship with the Government of Mali and our Country Manager is in consultation with the local Mayor to ensure we are updated regularly. It should be noted that the Mali Capital, Bamako, is over 600km from our exploration site.

Nana B. Sangmuah, President and CEO of Roscan said, "We cannot stress that our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and the local communities near where we work in West Mali. Our aggressive exploration campaign through the rainy season continues with no disruptions to date. We will continue to provide ongoing updates to all our stakeholders going forward."

About Roscan

Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

