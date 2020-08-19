Evolutionary Genomics, Inc.: Evolutionary Genomics Announces Partnership with Dole Food Company to Save Cavendish Bananas

LONGMONT, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2020 / Evolutionary Genomics, Inc., an agricultural biotech company engaged in crop improvement through discovery of genes in wild relatives of domestic crops announced an agreement with Dole Food Company for development and commercialization of TR4 Fusarium resistant banana plants.

The TR4 strain of Fusarium fungus threatens to devastate the banana industry which relies on the Cavendish variety developed in the 1950s in response to the decimation of the global banana industry by a previous race of Fusarium. Widespread in Asia and, in 2019, spread to South America, plantations infected are rendered useless for decades.

Evolutionary Genomics (EG) discovered a gene found in wild banana varieties that are resistant to the fungus. EG and Dole Food Company have entered into an agreement to use EG's FusR1 gene to develop Cavendish-based varieties that restore the plant's natural ability to fight the pathogen.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Dole Food Company, the premier fruit company in the world leading the industry's efforts to solve this crisis" said Steve Warnecke, CEO of EG. "We look forward to developing TR4 Fusarium resistant plants that produce the current highly-prized consumer traits of the Cavendish banana available for commercial production in three to four years. The development of these resistant banana plants will help to maintain the sustainability of this highly critical food supply and economic driver for many parts of the world."

"This new partnership with EG further illustrates Dole's efforts to reach a solution against the threat posed by TR4 to our industry and communities," stated Xavier Roussel, VP of Marketing and Sustainability at Dole. "While Dole is leading partnership efforts with EG, our hope is that when a successful solution is found by any of the research programs around the world, banana growers worldwide will be able to share in its adoption."

EG's research program will develop several cultivars in cooperation with a leading university research lab. Upon successful completion, Dole will test the resulting plants in field trials and then embark on broad commercialization under a licensing agreement with EG.

