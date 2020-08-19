The global food and beverage warehousing market is expected to grow by USD 145.03 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 12%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Food and Beverage Warehousing Market 2020-2024

Food and Beverage Warehousing Market Analysis Report by Application (Meat, fish, and seafood, Dairy and frozen desserts, Bakery, confectionery, and beverages, Fruits and vegetables, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the demand for warehouse automation. In addition, the increased demand from large retail stores, small stores, e-commerce, and home delivery is anticipated to boost the growth of the food and beverage warehousing market.

Most of the products in the food and beverage industry are perishable and hence, retailers expect minimum time to restock their shelves with products. Also, some F&B products have seasonal sales, which requires additional labor. With the growing demands of customers, the need for improving speed and accuracy has become crucial in the supply chain. Hence, retailers and wholesalers in the F&B sector adopting automation technologies such as warehouse management system software, warehouse control system software, and automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) in their warehouse facilities. This is helping them reduce transportation costs and manage orders by consolidating various orders from the same retailer or wholesaler. These factors are contributing to the growth of the global food and beverage warehousing market.

Major Five Food and Beverage Warehousing Companies:

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust operates its business through segments such as Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, and Transportation. The company offers temperature-controlled warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services.

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP operates its business through segments such as Logistics and related services and Infrastructure. The company offers warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services for food products.

AGRO Merchants Group

AGRO Merchants Group operates its business through segments such as Storage Logistics, Value added services, Commodity Expertise, and Fresh Frozen. This company offers cold storage solutions equipped with various types of infrastructure, including mobile racking for food and beverage.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates its business through segments such as North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company offers warehouse storage and related handling and other warehouse services for food products.

John Swire Sons Ltd.

John Swire Sons Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Property, Aviation, Beverages Food Chain, Marine Services, and Trading Industrial. The company offers premier public refrigerated warehousing and related logistics services around the world.

Food and Beverage Warehousing Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Meat, fish, and seafood

Dairy and frozen desserts

Bakery, confectionery, and beverages

Fruits and vegetables

Others

Food and Beverage Warehousing Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

