The global maple syrup market size is expected to grow by USD 249.53 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Maple Syrup Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Maple Syrup Market Analysis Report by Product (Conventional and Organic) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the health benefits of maple syrup. In addition, the continuous initiatives with respect to packaging and development of new products are anticipated to boost the growth of the maple syrup market.

Maple syrup contains water, fats, proteins, carbohydrates, and sugar along with minerals such as magnesium, potassium, calcium, copper, zinc, and sodium. Maple syrup also contains vitamins such as riboflavin, thiamin, niacin, and B6. The antioxidant properties of maple syrup are attributable to its rich mineral and vitamin content, which help in fighting inflammatory diseases and cancer, improving digestion, and protecting the skin. Maple syrup also contains manganese and zinc. Zinc enhances the performance of the endothelial cells by protecting them against damage caused due to the presence of extra cholesterol, together with other oxidized lipids. Thus, with many health advantages, the market is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Major Five Maple Syrup Companies:

B&G Foods Inc.

B&G Foods Inc. operates through a single industry segment to manufacture, sell and distribute a diverse portfolio of high quality shelf stable and frozen foods across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. The company offers an extensive range of maple syrup products under brands such as The Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, MacDonald's, The Spring Tree, The Cary's, and The Vermont Maid.

Butternut Mountain Farm

Butternut Mountain Farm has business operations under three segments: maple syrup, maple sugar, and specialty. The company offers a comprehensive range of maple syrups under the product categories of jugs, squeeze bottle, glass, organic syrup, amenity, and bulk syrup.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. operates its business through various segments, such as grocery and snacks, refrigerated and frozen, international, and foodservice. The company offers maple syrups through its several brands such as Mrs. Butterworth's, J. Hungerford Smith, and Log Cabin.

Ferguson Farm Vermont Maple Syrup

Ferguson Farm Vermont Maple Syrup has business operations under three segments, such as maple syrup, fudge, and granola. The company offers Fancy Light Amber, Medium Amber, Dark Amber, and Grade B maple syrup products.

Global Export Marketing Co. Ltd.

Global Export Marketing Co. Ltd. operates its business through various segments, such as American garden, Ken's, Captain Oats, and French's. The company offers maple syrup through its American Garden brand.

Maple Syrup Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Conventional

Organic

Maple Syrup Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

