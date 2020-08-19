Technavio has been monitoring the craft beer market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 1,324.31 million L during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The IPA-based craft beer segment is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 11%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 1,324.31 million during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Duvel Moortgat NV, Mikkeller ApS, Stone Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Thornbridge Brewery are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver?

Growing demand for low-alcohol craft beer is the major factor driving the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, BrewDog Plc, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Cloudwater Brew Co., Duvel Moortgat NV, Mikkeller ApS, Stone Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and Thornbridge Brewery are some of the major market participants. The growing demand for low-alcohol craft beer will offer immense growth opportunities.

Craft Beer Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Craft Beer Market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product IPA-based Craft Beer Seasonal-based Craft Beer Pale Ale-based Craft Beer Amber Ale-based Craft Beer Lager-based Craft Beer Others

Distribution Channel Off-trade On-trade

Geographic Landscape Germany The UK Poland Russian Federation Rest of Europe



Craft Beer Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The craft beer market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Craft Beer Market in Europe Size

Craft Beer Market in Europe Trends

Craft Beer Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing number of microbreweries and craft breweries as one of the prime reasons driving the craft beer market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Craft Beer Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist craft beer market growth in Europe during the next five years

Estimation of the craft beer market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the craft beer market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of craft beer market vendors in Europe

